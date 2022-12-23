Missing | Man left Clayton County home days before Christmas and no one has heard from him since: police

Akevis Walton was last seen wearing gray pants, a black shirt, a black hoodie and black Nike shoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers need help finding a 34-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia.

According to a Mattie's Call Alert, Akevis Walton was last seen on Dec. 21 around noon in the 11000 block of Heritage Drive in Hampton, Georgia. Clayton County Police said he left home on foot and no one has heard from him since.

Walton was last seen wearing gray pants, a black shirt, a black hoodie and black Nike shoes. He weighs just over 200 pounds and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

He also has brown eyes and black hair.