CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are seeking assistance in locating a missing teen who was last seen on Saturday.

On Sunday, police responded to a home on Wentworth Avenue in Ellenwood, where they learned 14-year-old Denver Head left home without permission.

She is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being around 5'4 in height and weighing around 140 lbs.