Police searching for missing teen out of DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing teen who was last seen on Wednesday.

Thirteen-year-old Kristopher Brown's last known location was near the 1600 block of Sweet Gum Hill in Decatur.

Authorities describe him as being 5’2, 144 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. In addition, he's believed to be wearing a burgundy hoodie, gray sweats and beige foam sneakers.

Those with information are asked to call SVU at 770-724-7710.

