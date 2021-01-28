Murray County woman missing for a year | Her car was found at truck stop

Kesslyn Roberts' father told authorities, 'the crowd she was hanging with involved gang activity.'

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — The Murray County Sheriff's Office and the GBI are looking for a 20-year-old woman who they said has been missing for the past year.

According to the GBI, Kesslyn Noelle Roberts has not been seen since Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at a Flying J Truck Stop in Resaca, Ga.

A deputy's report said that he responded to a Dollar General located on Old Grade Road on the afternoon of January 20, 2020, in response to a reported kidnapping.

The report indicated that Eric Roberts told the deputy he had not heard from his daughter, Kesslyn Roberts, since 10 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2020.

According to the report, the father said he had received a text from her saying she needed money, and that her boyfriend had told him her car was at a Flying J Truck Stop in Resaca, Ga.

The father said his daughter left with a man named Andrew Franklin, who he said he believes lived in Calhoun, the report said.

According to the report, the father went to his daughter's home to speak to her boyfriend, who, in turn, said he hadn't seen her in days.

The father, the police report said, believed Franklin took his daughter to The Bluffs in Atlanta. He told the deputy that he thought the situation was odd, and that normally she did not just leave her vehicle.

The report said that the father sent the money his daughter was asking for, but he still hadn't heard from her in four or five days. He said he thought she may be in danger because the crowd she was hanging with involved gang activity.