Police need help looking for missing woman in Lithonia

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are looking for a 72-year-old missing woman, according to the department's Twitter page.

Myrtha Chenevert was last spotted Saturday on 6074 Great Oaks Drive in Lithonia.

Police describe her as a 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds.

They added that she has brown eyes and black hair. Chenevert was last seen wearing a blue dress and white sneakers.

If anyone sees her or knows anything about her whereabouts, police encourage the public to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.