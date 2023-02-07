Police need help looking for missing woman in Lithonia

LITHONIA, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are looking for a 72-year-old missing woman, according to the department's Twitter page.
Myrtha Chenevert was last spotted Saturday on 6074 Great Oaks Drive in Lithonia.
Police describe her as a 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds.
They added that she has brown eyes and black hair. Chenevert was last seen wearing a blue dress and white sneakers.
If anyone sees her or knows anything about her whereabouts, police encourage the public to call 911.
This is a developing story.
