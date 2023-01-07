Police searching for critically missing 12-year-old last seen in southeast Atlanta

Christian Thomas was last seen at a home located at 846 Flat Shoals Way SE on Friday.

ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in southeast Atlanta.

When he went missing, Thomas was wearing a blue T-shirt, peach shorts over gray thermal pants and orange Crocs. He is being reported missing by his family, Atlanta Police said.