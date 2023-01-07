Police searching for critically missing 12-year-old last seen in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in southeast Atlanta.
Christian Thomas was last seen at a home located at 846 Flat Shoals Way SE on Friday.
When he went missing, Thomas was wearing a blue T-shirt, peach shorts over gray thermal pants and orange Crocs. He is being reported missing by his family, Atlanta Police said.
Anyone with information on where Thomas may be is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 404-546-4260 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.