'I want him charged' | Mother fights for justice after son shot and killed by Clayton County Police officer

Twelve days after 11Alive first interviewed his mother, the officer who killed her son resigned before he was to be terminated, according to his post file.

MORROW, Ga. — Eric Holmes' mother, Vakelvion Holmes, continues to fight for justice in the killing of her 19-year-old son. Eric was shot and killed by a Clayton County Police officer outside his job in Morrow.

On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by Eric.



Eric engaged the officer in conversation but gave no indication of his connection to the stolen vehicle. While speaking to the officer, the GBI said Eric abruptly walked away, entered the stolen vehicle, and started the engine. The officer gave commands for Eric to stop. The officer fired several shots, and the man left the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Eric ended up crashing a short distance from the shooting. Vakelvion said her son was at work at IGM Surfaces when a coworker told him police were outside at his car.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn first interviewed Vakelvion on Dec. 7, 2022, a day before her son's funeral. She said her son of his own free will walked out to talk with the officer.

"GBI said it was a casual conversation," she explained. "Witnesses out there say there was no confrontation."

12 days after the interview, the Clayton County Police Officer who killed Eric was allowed to resign before being terminated, according to his post files.

On Thursday, Vakelvion showed up at the GBI headquarters in Atlanta to talk to Director Michael Register. She demanded the truth to come out and the body cam video footage from the officer be released.

"We went to the GBI to just try and get some answers. Apply a little pressure to them so they can release the body camera video," Vakelvion explained.

Register told her he had no issues with her seeing the video. In fact, he said he would be setting up a meeting with the Clayton County District Attorney and the Clayton County Police Chief to sit down with her and watch the video.



While she's encouraged by the the GBI's willingness to allow her to see the video, she's still demanding justice.

"I want [the officer] charged," Valkelvion said.

While they're demanding justice, Eric's family said it's still hard to come to terms with the fact he's no longer here.

"That was the love of my life. And I won’t forget him," said his great grandmother, Sarah Leary. "You know I wouldn't have thought because I'm 85 years old and gah-lee he took care of granny."

Eric's grandmother, Cynthia Holmes, also said it's hard to describe how much he's missed.

"We're never going to let him be forgotten," she said. "I miss him so much, that was my TV buddy and I miss him. We're going to get justice for him."

As for Eric's mom, she just wants answers.

"I just want them to show me where my child was wrong, and that’s something they’ve not been able to show," Vakelvion explained. "To what I understand, he’s not wrong. So, if he’s not wrong why is the officer still out here walking around, why was he shot in the back?"

As of Thursday night, no charges have been filed against the officer. There is one of several things that could happen once the GBI hands over their findings to the District Attorney.