Mother describes teenage son being killed during high-speed chase while trying to get a friend to hospital

Shakeena Clotter said her 18-year-old son Amarion Clotter was one of two young men killed when the Georgia State Patrol used a PIT maneuver to end a chase.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A mother in East Point wants to see dash camera video of a high-speed chase she said led to the death of her 18-year-old son.

Amarion Clotter leaves behind his mother, two sisters and a 7-month-old son. His mother, Shakeena Clotter said her son Amarion was one of two young men killed before sunrise Friday on I-20 near downtown Atlanta.

Amarion's mother, in an interview Friday night, said her son was outside their apartment with friends when she heard several gunshots, and then her son came running inside.

"Let's tell what happened to start this high-speed chase," Shakeena Clotter said. "Because at the end of the day, I have to bury my 18-year-old son, and I'm going crazy."

The teen's mother said the shooting happened in the parking lot of their apartment complex. Friday night, a Nissan car covered in bullet holes still sat in a parking spot and nearby, at least six shell casings were on the ground.

According to his family, one of Amarion's friends was shot during the shooting, and the teen and another friend began rushing to get their injured friend to the hospital.

The Georgia State Patrol tells 11Alive that a trooper early Friday tried to stop a Jeep for speeding on I-85 at Cleveland Avenue.

That's when the driver led the trooper on a chase, which continued onto I-75 before the Jeep exited onto Edgewood Avenue. Georgia State Patrol adds that a passenger with a gunshot wound exited the vehicle as it was still moving on Edgewood.

GSP confirmed a trooper then picked up that person.

The driver then continued back onto I-75 and exited again on I-20, where GSP says the trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing the two remaining people in the Jeep to be ejected.

GSP says troopers at the scene performed life-saving measures, but both people were pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers add that an automatic weapon was recovered on the scene.

The Georgia State Patrol Troop C Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team and Office of Professional Standards are also investigating, according to officials.

Shakeena said her son was a passenger in the Jeep. She is now questioning if troopers should have chased after the vehicle for speeding.

"I definitely know right from wrong, and I raised my child to know right from wrong," Shakeena Clotter said. "I just want to know if it could it have been prevented."

The Clotter family has set up an online fundraiser to pay for Amarion's funeral.

The Georgia State Patrol tells 11Alive, in general, after a shooting, those involved should remain at the scene and call 911 for medical assistance. If someone has to leave the scene, it is best to call 911 and describe the car they're traveling in and their location to make officials aware of the situation.