Crews work to put out Athens apartment complex fire

ATHENS, Ga. — Crews are working a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County Fire Department was called to the complex along West Broad Street Friday evening and said 14 units have been destroyed. The complex is near a shopping plaza and is about 20 minutes from the University of Georgia campus.

"The residents are being cared for while firefighters continue to ensure the fire is fully out and to account for all residents," the agency said.

A viewer shared video that shows a cloud of smoke that can be seen at least a block away. It appears the roof of a structure was on fire. Photos show firefighters used ladders to battle the fire that engulfed part of a two-story apartment building. The fire appeared to have destroyed the roof of at least one building.

Firefighters said no one is hurt so far but are still working the scene. The Red Cross has been called to help residents, the department said.

