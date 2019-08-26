CUMMING, Ga. — Protesters lined the streets in downtown Cumming outside of two AT&T offices. The group walked out of the job site on Friday, along with 20,000 other workers across nine states. The labor union representing the workers is calling out AT&T for unfair labor practices.

Workers in Cumming say that they walked out just before midnight on Friday, August 23rd and will not be returning back to work until their demands are met. William Hobbs, a wire technician and organizer of the Cumming strike says that they don't to be on strike, "I don't want to be standing out here on the sidewalks. I want to go to work, but under a company that is going to meet us at the table and negotiate."

WXIA

The labor union representing workers, Communications Workers of America filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board alleging AT&T committed multiple unfair labor practices.

Hobbs says that the strike in Cumming will continue until AT&T provides a quality work life for the employees, "we just want to tell our fellow workers across the Southeast to stay strong and keep fighting."

WXIA

Cumming strikers are gathering from 7:30-4:30 p.m. across from 337 Dahlonega HWY.

