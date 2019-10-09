CUMMING, Ga. — Tam’s Backstage is the perfect destination before or after a visit to the theater, for family gatherings, or date night. Owners Brian and Kelly Tam bring together a flavorful blend of American cuisines punctuated with a northern Italian flair and spotlighted in a cozy vintage atmosphere.

One of their most popular cocktails is their 'Grand Finale' which doubles as a cocktail and a dessert. The drink contains Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Bailey’s, White Crème de Cocoa, and Chocolate Syrup. Staff says it's one of the most requested cocktails on the menu.

The restaurant is located in the lower level of the historic 1927 Cumming Schoolhouse, which is also home to Cumming’s community theatre venue – The Cumming Playhouse.

WXIA

It's open for lunch Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm and dinner from 4 pm to 9:30 pm. It's open from 4 pm to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Want more Cumming stories? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED: Cocktails in Cumming: Giorgio's Bloody Greek

RELATED: Cocktail in Cumming: Cumming Cigar Company

RELATED: Cocktails in Cumming: Cheeky's Cucumber Cooler