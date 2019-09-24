CUMMING, Ga. — After two years of consistent medical testing, Kristina and Brent Gaines are finally getting answers.

The parents of toddler Claire Gaines have spent more than $40,000 on genetic testing. This week, they found out that Claire has a disorder with her FOXP1 gene, a protein that is necessary for the proper development of her brain, heart, and lung.

Kristina says that while the diagnosis is sad, it's something they needed to hear, "we didn't care how much it was going to cost...we had to find an answer for our Claire."

About two months ago, Kirstina and Brent began painting mailboxes to help offset Claire's growing medical costs. Since then, they have now painted hundreds of mailboxes raising over $6,000 to go towards the family's debt.

Kristina says it all started after she repainted their mailbox, "it's something that you don't think about doing...but that many homes needs. Once I did ours, I was like 'this is fun...maybe I could make some extra money for our bills doing it."

The couple has now painted hundreds of mailboxes and say they currently have 50 clients on the waitlist.

"We recently got a contract with an HOA to paint 200 mailboxes in a neighborhood, so that's really exciting too," says Kristina.

Kristina Gaines

Brent adds that they wanted to work for the money, "we didn't feel right just asking people for donations...but then realized that people really do want to help...for a $40 paint job, someone will give us $100."

After seeing the outpouring from the community, the couple has started a Go Fund me page called Answers for Claire, where they've raised over $11,000.

Both Brent and Kristina agree that they want Claire to experience everything that a normal child can.

Kristina Gaines

"We just want her to walk without tripping, breath normally, and do things that a normal child does...and we want to provide her with all of the therapies and treatment she needs to do so," says Kristina.

Want more Cumming news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER CUMMING STORIES:

Cumming rallies around infant and her family as they fight Spina Bifida

Forsyth County father dedicates song to daughter with Down syndrome