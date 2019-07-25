CUMMING, Ga. — Tokyo Steak and Sushi held it’s grand opening on Thursday. The family-owned restaurant is becoming a regional chain, but it still has close ties to Forsyth County.

“I picked Cumming because first off, I worked for the county here for a while, and I really fell in love with the residents here,” co-owner and manager Julian Brandon Lin said. “This is home and has a special place for me, and I don't plan to go anywhere else.”

Lin was a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy for 5 years and has nearly 15 years of experience in law enforcement. His brother actually started the restaurant 20 years ago in Cartersville, GA.

“He started one restaurant and then a few years later he wanted to expand and he wanted to keep it in the family. So that's when he asked me to come in,” Lin said. “We opened one in Lake Point not too long ago, and we just opened this one last night for our soft opening.”

He says the new restaurant, located in Tri-County Plaza in Cumming, will be the first restaurant in the county to offer Pho. And once he gets an alcohol permit, Lit says the restaurant will offer late-night hours on the weekends for things like karaoke and trivia. Sushi making classes will also be offered in the near future.

“People can expect a fun family place,” Lin said. “We're not just your run-of-the-mill chain restaurant.”

