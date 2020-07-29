A group of men use a pick up truck, trailer hitch, and metal chains to steal ATMs

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Five men are behind bars after attempting to large chains and a trailer hitch to steal bank ATMs.
Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office responded to a bank theft on July 23, interrupting a group of men attempting to pull an ATM from its concrete base at the Chase Bank off Buford Highway in Doraville. According to the sheriff's office, the men began running from the bank when they saw law enforcement arrive. The truck that was used in the crime was determined to be stolen.
A K9 was dispatched and began to track the area, resulting in the apprehension of two of the men. A third suspect was found and arrested later that night during a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle.