ATLANTA — The Communications Workers of America, the union covering AT&T workers who have been striking in the Southeast since the weekend, has announced an end to the strike.

Workers will return to their jobs at AT&T at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 28.

AT&T workers had been striking to protest what they called unfair labor practices by the company.

According to a letter from the union to workers, the union came to a handshake agreement with the company to settle negotiations.

"Thanks to the dedication of CWA members across District 3, our bargaining team was able to make significant progress over the last few days," the letter said, in part.

The union walked out at midnight Saturday because they said the communications giant committed three unfair labor practices, including bargaining in bad faith with the union, overturning an established past practice with regard to the bargain processes and unfair practices regarding the suspension of employees and threats of discipline for participating in "protected concerted activities."

More than 20,000 workers walked out in nine states, including Georgia and Florida.

“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt in a statement announcing the end of the strike. “This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”

RELATED:

AT&T workers continue to strike into the workweek

AT&T workers go on strike across the Southeast alleging unfair labor practices

AT&T workers across Southeast, including Georgia, threaten to strike at midnight