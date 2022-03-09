Police look to ID person in photo of cell phone belonging to teen found dead at abandoned home

Authorities are working to make contact with the young female.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police are calling on the public's help to identify a young woman named a person of interest in a death investigation case surrounding a teenage girl.

For nearly a month, investigators have been trying to piece together what happened to a teenage girl found beaten to death and left partially nude on the front lawn of a home along Ben Hill Road. Police found the body on Feb. 12.

On Wednesday, detectives with the East Point Police Department announced they had new developments on the case, releasing a photo of a young female they've deemed a person of interest.

Police said the photo was taken from the victim's cell phone which was found in the empty home where the girl was found dead.

Authorities have released two sketches of the young female since Feb.15, noting the victim's freckles, a necklace with "2005" on it and an anklet with the word "Wixked." Officers believe she was around 14 to 17 years old. She was Black, 5-feet 2-inches tall, about 100 pounds, with short, dark hair that was recently dyed blonde. Her body was half-naked. Police said an autopsy report shows the young girl died from blunt force trauma.

She is described as having a tattoo across her chest that seemingly reads "Blessed," or something similar. Police clarified she is a person they would like to speak to, and that they have not made any arrests in the case.