EAST POINT, Ga. — Even though the temperatures were hovering in the mid-30’s on the morning of Saturday, February 2, it certainly looked like Spring on the lawn of the East Point Historical Society.

Nearly three dozen trees sat in their containers aching to be planted around the grounds as the sun stayed firmly tucked away behind the blanket of gray clouds.

The volunteers and staff of Trees Atlanta performed a few warm-up stretches as project coordinator, James Moy gave a rundown of events. Moy along with other Trees Atlanta employees gave a detailed ‘Planting 101’ demonstration for the crowd that included a brief how-to of tools.

The types of trees came from a 1987 Landscape Master Plan that was drafted for the Historical Society. The plans were uncovered by EPHS Treasurer, Brenda Tackett last summer.

40+ volunteers showed up for Planting Day at East Point Historical Society

It turns out that the plans were for an unfortunately never-realized expansion of the grounds into a Historic Society Complex. However, more than 30 years later, at least part of that vision is beginning to see fruition.

From the Landscape Master Plan came a wish list of 35+ native fruit, nut

& hardwood trees including:

Chickasaw Plum

Pawpaw

Serviceberry

Black Mission Fig

Nuttall

Shumard Oak

Flowering Dogwood

Red Maple

Fringetree

Okame Cherry

Tackett tells My East Point News that she was ‘delighted’ for the project and that she hopes this will be the beginning of a great new chapter for the East Point Historical Society. The fruit trees planted on Saturday are meant to be the foundation for a community garden.

For more info about the East Point Historical Society, you can stop in on Thursdays and Saturdays or visit their website.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED:

Building bridges instead of walls | ESOL Classes return to East Point

Get Smart | The City of East Point named award recipient for 'Smart City' project

The Food Well Alliance City Agricultural Plan enters Phase Two in East Point