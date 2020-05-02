EAST POINT, Ga. — Even though the temperatures were hovering in the mid-30’s on the morning of Saturday, February 2, it certainly looked like Spring on the lawn of the East Point Historical Society.
Nearly three dozen trees sat in their containers aching to be planted around the grounds as the sun stayed firmly tucked away behind the blanket of gray clouds.
The volunteers and staff of Trees Atlanta performed a few warm-up stretches as project coordinator, James Moy gave a rundown of events. Moy along with other Trees Atlanta employees gave a detailed ‘Planting 101’ demonstration for the crowd that included a brief how-to of tools.
The types of trees came from a 1987 Landscape Master Plan that was drafted for the Historical Society. The plans were uncovered by EPHS Treasurer, Brenda Tackett last summer.
It turns out that the plans were for an unfortunately never-realized expansion of the grounds into a Historic Society Complex. However, more than 30 years later, at least part of that vision is beginning to see fruition.
From the Landscape Master Plan came a wish list of 35+ native fruit, nut
& hardwood trees including:
Chickasaw Plum
Pawpaw
Serviceberry
Black Mission Fig
Nuttall
Shumard Oak
Flowering Dogwood
Red Maple
Fringetree
Okame Cherry
Tackett tells My East Point News that she was ‘delighted’ for the project and that she hopes this will be the beginning of a great new chapter for the East Point Historical Society. The fruit trees planted on Saturday are meant to be the foundation for a community garden.
For more info about the East Point Historical Society, you can stop in on Thursdays and Saturdays or visit their website.
