EAST POINT, Ga. — The Boy Scouts are one of modern America’s oldest and most prominent youth organizations. To those of a certain age, just hearing the name ‘Boy Scouts’, evokes images of camping, sashes adorned with various merit badges and helping the elderly cross the street.

However, to those nearly 2.5 million current members of the Boy Scouts of America, this organization represents far more than just that. The same can be said for the boys for Boy Scouts Troop 54.

East Point Troop 54 is one of the few in the Atlanta area that has held a charter for over 100 years. Originally established in 1911, Troop 54 has held a consistent presence in the East Point area, with the East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church holding it current charter since 1943.

Initially designed to offer young men activities that promote basic survival skills, physical fitness and above all, character development. Currently led by Scout Masters Brent Summers and Phil Owens, Troop 54 is a Boy Scout troop which means their roster is comprised of boys from ages 11 to 18.

Dorjan Williams

Boys begin with Cub Scouts in grades, first through fifth, followed by the Boy Scout’s flagship program for boys ages 11 to 18 and ending with the ultimate accomplishment of becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest-ranking achievable by a Boy Scout.

The roster of the East Point troop has certainly evolved over the past century as have the challenges to maintain membership.

Assistant Scout Master Owens told My East Point News that they primarily focus on church and school events to promote the troop and entice new members.

East Point Troop 54 holds their meetings at the First Mallalieu United Methodist Church location in East Point where they have their own space provided by the church on the grounds.

For more information about East Point Troop 54, send inquiries here.

Want more Tri-Cities news? Like us on Facebook.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Co-director discusses PushPush Film & Theater's relocation to College Park

First phase of East Point pedestrian and bike trail project nears completion

Local arts center hosting Kwanzaa multi-day event for the residents