EAST POINT, Ga. — Police have made one arrest and are on the cusp of at least one other after a 67-year-old woman was forced to the floor and held at knife-point during a home invasion on Aug. 7.

East Point Police said that around 3 p.m. that day, officers were sent to the 1700 block of Dorsey Avenue in reference to the invasion. The homeowner said that a heavy-set black woman wearing all red knocked her to the floor and put a knife to her throat while demanding the PIN for her bank card.

RELATED: Woman tied up, robbed in her East Point home

Investigators said the suspect tied the woman up and left the scene. But the victim managed to free herself and get to a neighbor's house to call the police.

Now, roughly weeks later, police have had a break in the case with the arrest of Gelisa Lowe. On Wednesday, Lowe was charged with home invasion, false imprisonment, financial transaction card fraud, and aggravated assault - though more charges are possible.

RELATED: 'It was awful': Man describes I-20 accident in South Carolina that killed East Point woman

Now, police are looking for Starr Redd, who they believe lead the attack.

"We know think that Starr Redd did the actual crime," said Capt. Allyn Glover, East Point Police Public Information Officer. "We need to find her."

Anyone with information about the incident or the person police are still looking for should call Detective Tysver at 404-559-6333 or East Point Dispatch at 404-761-2177.

**UPDATE: We have updated this story for clarity. We received newer information from East Point Police clarifying the suspected roles of the women in the case.

Want more East Point news? Like us on Facebook.

MORE HEADLINES

Lake Allatoona trip turns tragic for Marietta couple's dog

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Georgia Southern's Shai Werts didn't have cocaine - it was poop

‘God blessed me with a platform to speak’: Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later