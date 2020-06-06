Tri-Cities voters endured weather, pandemic and long lines for final day of early voting

Undettered by thunderstorms or social distancing concerns, residents turned out in droves to make their voices heard.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Residents of the Southside waited for hours on Friday, June 6 to cast their votes on the last day of Early Voting.

For the past few weeks leading up this moment, state officials repeatedly attempted to convince voters to utilize the early voting method of mail-in ballots, particularly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At one early voting location, the College Park Public Library, hundreds of voters stood in a line that nearly wrapped around the block. Many voters told My East Point News that they had been in lines for well over four hours!

While a midday thundershower thinned the crowd slightly, many of the voters present were unswayed in their convictions.

The organizing director for the voter’s advocacy group, the New Georgia Project, Erica Clemmons-Dean was on-site to attend to the votes firsthand. Bottle water, snacks, and disposable ponchos were handed out to anyone that needed them.

“I got a call that the College Park library had lines over two and a half hour wait time and I came straight over,” says Clemmons-Dean. “I want to make sure that folks are encouraged to stay in line.”

Atlanta Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a tweet last night stating that residents participating in voting would be exempt from the citywide curfew.

After being postponed twice due to the pandemic, the new date for voting in the Georgia primary for the President, Senate, and the House will be June 9, 2020.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.