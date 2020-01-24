GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mexican fast-food restaurant Del Taco will be giving away a year supply of its namesake product, the ‘Del Taco’, to the first 100 guests who visit each store’s dining room.

This is in celebration of the official of the grand opening celebrations at four metro-Atlanta locations on Saturday, Jan. 25:

Loganville (3975 Atlanta Hwy)

Conyers (1714 Hwy 138 SE)

Tucker (4227 Lavista Rd.)

Lawrenceville (825 Duluth Hwy)

Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, the four lucky winners will be inducted into Del Taco’s new exclusive club, the Free Taco Society, and will receive two free Del Tacos every week for one year through the company’s app.

“The Del Taco is our best-selling taco, made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, and we wanted to do something special for these communities by offering 100 guests at each location the chance to win FREE tacos for a year,” said Barry Westrum, Chief Marketing Officer at Del Taco.

Del Taco has more than 500 locations across 14 states.

