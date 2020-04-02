GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Library officials are breaking ground, relocating, and making several renovations.

The Suwanee Library branch in Gwinnett County is closed for the next two weeks while refurbishments are made. The branch closed its doors on Monday and will remain closed through Feb. 16, while the interior is repainted and re-carpeted. Library officials say the book drops will also be closed during renovations, but you can return materials to other branches.

The Norcross Library branch will close this Friday, Feb. 7 for roof repairs. Book drops will remain open during the temporary closure.

Next week, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and the Gwinnett County Public Library Board of Trustees will break ground on two new library branches in Norcross and Duluth that will replace existing branches.

The groundbreaking ceremonies for both SPLOST projects will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11th. The ceremony for the Duluth branch is at 1:30 pm at 3167 Main Street, and the Norcross branch ceremony will be held at 3 pm at 10 College Street NW.

