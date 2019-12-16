GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — In an effort to make requesting and retrieving records easier to the public, the Gwinnett County Police Department Records Unit will be opening at all six police precincts.

Up until recently, members of the community could only retrieve police records in person at the police headquarters in Lawrenceville or online.

Starting Monday, Dec. 30, visitors will be able to get police reports, accident reports, and criminal histories at the precincts listed below.

West Precinct: 6160 Crescent Drive, Norcross

South Precinct: 2180 Stone Drive, Lilburn

North Precinct: 2735 Mall of Georgia Boulevard, Buford

East Precinct: 2273 Alcovy Road, Dacula

Central Precinct: 3125 Satellite Boulevard, Duluth

Bay Creek Precinct: 185 Ozora Road, Loganville

Residents can continue to retrieve records at the Gwinnett Police headquarters, as well.

Headquarters: 770 Hi Hope Road, Lawrenceville

Headquarters are open Monday & Wednesday from 8 am to 5 pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 6 pm, and Friday from 8 am to 3 pm.

All other precincts are open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 4 pm.

Community members can also file an Open Records Request by using the following link: Open Records Request Form

