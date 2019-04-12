GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The development of Duluth's multi-million-dollar entertainment and living complex, Revel, is being postponed.

The Gwinnett County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau announced Tuesday that the proposed mixed-use development at the Infinite Energy Center’s campus will not move forward for the time being to reevaluate aspects of the project and select a new development partner.

North American Properties, Revel’s original developer, decided to part ways with the Gwinnett County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau to “refocus on other areas of its business,” according to a press release.

“We wish everyone involved the very best and we will work closely with Gwinnett as we transition away from Revel,” North American Properties Managing Partner Mark Toro said.

Both North American Properties and the Infinite Energy Center agreed upon this split.

“Our understanding is that they [North American Properties] had a strategic change where they wanted to go into existing properties rather than ground-up properties and [Revel] is certainly a ground-up property,” said Stan Hall, chief operating officer of the Infinite Energy Center and Gwinnett County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The proposed Revel development was slated to be located next to the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth and was set to add 300,000 square feet of retail space, 865,000 square feet of office space and 900 apartments to the 118-acre campus.

Entertainment options such as a Painted Pin bowling alley and a plethora of new dining options were slated to appear in the Revel complex.

Hall also told 11Alive that this pause on the Revel’s development is temporary until a new developer is secured.

Other developments on the Infinite Energy Center’s campus will move forward including the construction of a second parking deck on the property, expansion of the Infinite Energy Forum and construction of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel.

