15-year-old taken into custody in connection to firing shots at Newnan skate park, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection to firing several gunshots off at a skate park in Newnan Saturday night.

Newnan Police said the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the CJ Smith Skate Park at 5 Glenn Street.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings on the ground. Investigators said they were able to speak to several witnesses and identify who was involved.

Newnan Police said no one was hurt during the incident. Investigators believe the 15-year-old was "reportedly shooting at another group of individuals at the skate park over a previous dispute." He was taken into custody Sunday at 2 p.m. The teen was taken to a youth detention center, where he's awaiting a hearing. He faces five counts of aggravated assault, the police department said.