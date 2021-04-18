x
Newnan

Suspect injured in shootout with deputies outside Newnan

No deputies were injured in the shooting. A sheriff's office spokesperson said the suspect was wanted in connection with a felony offense the previous night.
Credit: Daniel Macaluso/WXIA
Scene of shooting involving deputies in Coweta County on April 18, 2021

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — State agents are now being asked to investigate after a shooting that involved at least one deputy in Coweta County on Sunday.

Sheriff's Office Colonel James Yarbrough said the shooting followed an investigation into a felony offense that happened the previous night. Law enforcement located the suspect in the incident on Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a local soccer complex at 170 International Park just outside of Newnan near White Oak.

However, when approached by one or more deputies, Yarbrough said the suspect opened fire on them. Law enforcement then returned fire and struck the suspect, who has since been taken to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.

No deputies were struck and it's unclear at this point how many deputies may have returned fire. The Newnan Police Department said it was not involved. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has since confirmed that it was requested by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office as an independent investigative agency.

