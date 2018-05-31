COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A family is grateful for the kindness strangers extended during a crash in Coweta County.

A mom tells 11Alive her daughter and grandson were in a terrible wreck on I-85 South near Newnan Thursday.

She says a vehicle hit the car her daughter was driving, causing it to go off of the road and flip twice.

They both survived, thanks to the help of at least three strangers.

Now the family wants help finding the people who assisted them. They were taken to the hospital to be examined and treated for injuries.

Social media has helped connect the family to one of the heroes, but they are looking for the others. They want the heroes to know that they are extremely thankful.

Strangers help woman during Coweta County crash

