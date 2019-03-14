NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police have released new details about a body discovered in Newnan on Wednesday off Postal Parkway.

The body was that of an African American man, Newnan Police said. There were no obvious signs of trauma and it is unclear how he died.

Newnan Police have asked the GBI for assistance and officials are now waiting for the GBI Crime Lab to finish its investigation, the city said in a statement.

The man’s identity and further circumstances surrounding his death have not been released.

MORE |

GBI: 3 people from Georgia missing after car found on fire

Ga. fishermen find body of missing Brunswick woman in creek

Dogs saved from house fire, deplorable conditions still seeking forever home

Two brothers shot after argument at Atlanta apartment complex

He didn't have money to pay his rent - so officials say he robbed & killed a man during a drug deal