Police call off high-speed chase through tornado-ravaged community

Police say the suspect ultimately wrecked and escaped. However, they believe they know who the driver is.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police believe they know the identity of a driver accused of surpassing 100 mph while escaping police - and driving through a heavily damaged part of town - on Sunday.

The department released a statement on Sunday to explain police activity in a part of town still recovering from an EF-4 tornado. On Facebook, police urged there was no danger to the public but did say that the suspect is still on the run.

The chase began on LaGrange Street but ended, police said, when they realized that continuing could put lives at risk. However, police said the suspect continued driving recklessly before crashing near Bridging the Gap Community Outreach on 1st Avenue.

From there, police said the suspect escaped the wreckage and ran toward nearby railroad tracks and 2nd Avenue.

Despite what police described as reckless driving, no one other than the passenger of the vehicle was hurt - and that person's injuries were described as minor.

Police said they "have the identity of the suspect and will be making appropriate charges" though specifics on those charges and the suspect's name have not yet been released.