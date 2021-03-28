Person shot dead on MARTA train, suspect arrested, police say

It happened Saturday night on a westbound train into the HE Holmes station.

ATLANTA — A person was shot and killed on a MARTA train Saturday night, police said. It happened on a westbound train as it was headed into the Hamilton E. Holmes station in Atlanta.

MARTA Police Sgt. D. Littles said a man was shot at around 10:16 p.m. He said the suspect, identified by police as Tobias Dixon, was arrested on the scene. He faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, he said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Donte L. Cambridge Jr.

Dixon was taken to Fulton County Jail where he remains.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.