Officer shoots driver during traffic stop in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are looking into a shooting involving a police on I-75 Wednesday night.

This happened in Cobb County, near Delk Road, just north of Truist Park around 10:20 p.m.

Cobb County Police said the incident initially began as a traffic stop. They add that when the officer approached the car, the driver reached for a gun.

The officer told the driver to stop but police said that individual didn't listen, so the officer fired his gun, hitting the driver.

Police add that first aid was performed on the driver until and ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital. At this time, they said he is expected to be ok.

Right now, the GBI has taken over and is looking into the incident.