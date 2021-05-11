1 person dead following crash on I-85 SB near Old National

It happened on Interstate 85 southbound between Riverdale Road and Old National Highway near the airport.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — One person is dead following a crash in College Park early Friday morning, fire officials confirmed.

Authorities are still working to learn what caused the crash and identify the victim.

Authorities diverted traffic off Interstate 85 southbound. Traffic Tracker Crash Clark said morning commuters can use Interstate 75 southbound past the airport or Highway 29.