ATLANTA — Funeral plans have been set for an Atlanta hip-hop artist who died after battling cancer.

Gerald Tiller went by the rap name "Buddie" and was a member of the local group Dem Franchize Boyz.

Tiller’s recent death has gained national attention with music fans across the nation remembering his contribution to Atlanta’s music scene.

RELATED: Dem Franchize Boyz rapper Buddie dies, Jermaine Dupri confirms

Group members ‘Parlae’ and ‘Pimpin’ sat down with 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi to recall the good times and Tiller’s love for music.

“Music was everything. His creativity was amazing,” group member Pimpin’ said.

The group, originally from the westside of Atlanta, had many billboard charts. Their biggest hit records are ‘Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It,” “White Tee”, and “I Think They Like Me.” Jermaine Dupri signed the group to So So Def in the early 2000’s.

Parlae recalled how Buddie maintained a positive attitude throughout his battle with cancer.

“I know just to be strong throughout that is hard. He stayed up beat and smiling,” Parlae said.

The group said so many people in the industry and fans reached out to them to send their condolences, like music legend Jermaine Dupri.

“We’ve made a big impact. We’re the pioneers of this wave,” Pimpin’ said

They hope the group’s legacy will always be remembered and that Buddie will never be forgotten.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday August 31 at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church at noon. The family will also have a viewing for Buddie in Decatur.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES:

Atlanta men handpicked by Shaq for JC Penney clothing campaign

Two new villainous rides set to come to Six Flags Over Georgia

Remembering Aaliyah | R&B singer, actress died 18 years ago Sunday

Normani music video 'Motivation' choreographed by Atlanta's Sean Bankhead