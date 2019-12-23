ATLANTA — Atlanta hip-hop music producer Zaytoven was honored at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for donating $25,000 to the hospital during the holiday season.

The trap music pioneer has worked with every major artist in the industry over the last two decades. But he says giving back to the community gives him the biggest fulfillment.

“I never want to be the guy that’s over here and everybody else is down here. I’m like let me be in the middle. I want to bridge the gap some kind of way,” he said.

The music icon started the organization, Zay Area Foundation, to make a difference and pay it forward.

After the generous donation, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta decided to honor Zaytoven by placing his name on a hospital room.

He brought his family and close friends to attend the ribbon-cutting event for the dedication.

Zaytoven says he enjoys bringing his keyboard to the hospital to give patients a front-row seat to watch him perform.

“I feel like music is a healing tool in a way. I feel like music can put you in certain moods. Music can help you when you down…it can help you celebrate,” he said.

He hopes his success can inspire others in the music and entertainment industry to always give back.

“God blesses people to bless other people. That’s the reason I’m in the position I’m in,” he said.

