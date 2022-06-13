Atlanta nonprofit, Giving Grace needs food donations | How the community can help

Giving Grace has partnered up with The Grocery Spot to help feed Atlanta families in need.

ATLANTA — One Atlanta organization is desperately calling on its community for help.

Giving Grace, an organization that focuses on helping families, on the verge of homelessness or those experiencing homelessness, has partnered up with The Grocery Spot to help feed Atlanta families in need.

"We have families that are hungry, families that don't have access to fresh food. That's why we have partnered here with The Grocery Spot because it's a free grocery store that's open three days a week," Giving Grace Founder Christy Betts said.

With kids now being out of school for summer vacation and Georgia's pandemic food stamp benefit ending May 31, Betts explains that food donations are crucial as people panic about how they're going to feed their families.

The Grocery Spot currently helps feed around 203 people every day and relies mostly on food purchased through donated funds and food donations to stock their shelves. Betts urges the community to help in any way they can.

"Anybody in any circumstance can come help us. You know, if you don't have funds to donate, can donate your time. If you don't have time, donate funds or bring food that you may have at your home that's not expired that you're not going to eat," she said.

Betts explains that there are no requirements needed for families looking to use The Grocery Spot.

"People can come here and get whatever they need, no questions asked," she said.