Traffic stop leads to chase, shootout with Paulding County deputy; suspect dead, sheriff says

It ended near Bolton Furniture at Memorial Drive in Dallas.

Example video title will go here for this video

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Paulding County led to a chase and a shootout between a deputy and the suspect, the sheriff's office said.

It started just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road in Dallas, Georgia. That's when the sheriff's office said "gunfire erupted between the suspect and deputies."

The suspect ran from the scene and a chase ensued, ultimately ending at West Memorial Drive adjacent to Bolton Furniture when more gunfire was exchanged.

The suspect was taken a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the sheriff's office said. The identity of the suspect has not been released. They also did not say what the initial traffic stop was for.

No deputies were injured.

An 11Alive viewer saw the end of the chase and heard what she believed to be a shot fired. Photos and video from her show several law enforcement vehicles and three deputies with guns drawn pointing at a pickup truck.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is handling the case for the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.