Photo | MARTA bus swerves colliding with pole, two passengers hurt, officials say

According to MARTA, the mobile data terminal inside the bus tipped over, resulting in a collision with a pole.

ATLANTA — Two MARTA riders were hurt after the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a pole on Saturday in Atlanta, according to the transportation company.

The incident happened at 886 Joseph E. Boone Blvd, which according to Google Maps, is just a five-minute walk to Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park in northwest Atlanta. According to MARTA, the mobile data terminal inside the bus tipped over, colliding with a pole.