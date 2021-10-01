Decades-old west Georgia restaurant damaged in overnight fire

Tributes have begun pouring in for the beloved restaurant, The Pizza Farm, after news of the overnight fire spread on Saturday.

ROCKMART, Ga. — Fire officials are thanking crews who worked through the night attempting to put out a major fire and save a popular Polk County restaurant overnight.

The Pizza Farm, a restaurant that touts being around since 1972, was the scene of a significant fire late Saturday that burned into the morning hours according to the Polk County Fire Department Facebook page.

"A huge thank you to all the emergency crews that helped out on the overnight fire at The Pizza Farm," the agency posted. "These people have all been working tirelessly since late last night and into the morning fighting this fire."

Photos shared by the agency show significant flames coming from the building; though, authorities don't suggest the extent of the damage.

"Prayers for the owners and all the employees of the Pizza Farm," the message concluded.

On the restaurant's Facebook page, more tributes have poured in for the local establishment, which some posts suggest is known for more than the pizza in its name. One woman said she makes a point of stopping by when traveling to Georgia from California to have one of their steaks.

Others shared their favorites as well.