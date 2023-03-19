Plane makes emergency landing on interstate in Troup County after engine fails, deputies say

There were no injuries reported.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 185 north in Troup County Sunday afternoon after its engine failed, the Troup County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said in a social media post the pilot was able to safely land the plane near mile marker 36 near the Harris County line.

There were no injuries reported.

I-185 is now fully re-opened with the plane being brought to the shoulder, but officials warned drivers to expect traffic in the area due to the fact first responders still working at the scene.