Police release photo of suspect's truck in connection to hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old

Investigators with APD's Accident Investigations Unit said they're looking for a newer model red Ford F-150.

Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a red pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run, which killed a 9-year-old.

Investigators with APD's Accident Investigations Unit said they're looking for a newer model red Ford F-150, pictured below. They believe a man, with a beard and gold teeth, was driving the truck.

Jamal Dean was hit and killed outside the Rosel Fann Recreation Center off Cleveland Avenue Tuesday around 6:40 p.m.

Councilmember Antonio Lewis, who serves the district where it happened, said there was a registration event for a youth parks and recreation basketball league that was taking place at the time of the accident.

Lewis said the suspect drove around several cars before he hit Jamal and then drove off. The child was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he later died.

Jamal's family is heartbroken that his life was taken too soon. His father, Christopher Dean, said they had just celebrated Jamal's birthday in October.

"He was my baby. I am so devastated," he said.