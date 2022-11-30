24-year-old accused of leading law enforcement on high-speed chase, attempting to ram officer's patrol car

The Polk County Police Department said it all started when officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 101 and Live Oak Road shortly before 2:15 p.m.

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 24-year-old man is accused of leading law enforcement on a 100 mph+ chase and attempting to ram a patrol car in Polk County Monday afternoon.

An officer attempted to stop the driver of a black Ford Fusion going 85 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Authorities said the driver pulled over initially but took off once the officer stepped out of the patrol car.

"A vehicle pursuit began, and ultimately traveled through the City of Aragon & City of Rockmart in an excess of 100mph at times," Polk County Police said.

Authorities said at one point, the driver attempted to ram one of their marked patrol cars with his car. As the driver went into Rockmart city limits, he discarded a bag out of the window on Marquette Road, according to police.

The driver continued on Marquette Road and police said they were able to block him in at the intersection of Highway 113 and Marquette Road.

"After being blocked in, the driver was taken into custody without incident," Police County Police said.

The discarded bag was later recovered by law enforcement. Polk County Police said it contained a gun, marijuana and other narcotics.

The 24-year-old driver faces a dozen charges including speeding, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the road, driver to exercise due car, passing in a no-passing zone, aggravated assault, attempting to elude police, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

"We would like to thank the Rockmart Police Department & Polk County Georgia Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in our vehicle pursuit," Polk County Police Department said.