Publix sets opening date for new Dunwoody store

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Shoppers in Dunwoody will soon have a new store to buy groceries. Publix announced the opening date for its new location in the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center.

The super market will open its doors on Jan. 26 at 7 a.m. and is located off Ashwood Parkway, they said. The store will anchor the new shopping center and join QuikTrip, One Medical, CHOPT and Nail Care Spa, according to the property management website.

The 25,000 square-foot store will bring more than 100 new jobs to the area and will include its traditional grocery departments, as well as a full-service bakery, deli, pharmacy, seafood, meat and fresh produce departments, they said.

“Publix is proud to continue to grow in DeKalb County with our 15th store,” said Brenda Reid, Community Relations Manager for Publix’s Atlanta Division. “The store will offer outdoor seating, Wi-Fi and an enhanced selection of prepared meals perfect for lunch or dinner."