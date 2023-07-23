Racist hate flyers thrown across Hampton community week after mass shooting

Hampton City Manager Alex Cohilas said they have received approximately 227 reports of the flyers being distributed to homes and businesses in the city so far.

HAMPTON, Ga. — A week after a mass shooting devastated the community of Hampton, racially incited hate flyers were littered across the city in the early hours of Sunday morning, the city manager said.

Hampton City Manager Alex Cohilas said they have received approximately 227 reports of the flyers being distributed to homes and businesses in the city so far. He said that number will likely rise as they still have people calling in.

11Alive spoke with a resident in the community who shared a flyer that showed the pictures of the four mass shooting victims, with text below the photos that appeared to described the senseless killings to be motivated by one race on another. 11Alive has chosen not to share a photo of this flyer out of respect for the victims' families.

Other versions of the flyers, as described by Cohilas, depict an antisemitic tirade along with what appears to be corn kernels inside a bag.

Another flyer distributed in the community said "White Unity" with the phrases "Defend Your Race" and "Love Your People" depicted on the flyer. A photo of those flyers was shared by a viewer with 11Alive and can be seen below:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with Hampton Police Department, are now investigating the matter. In a statement released by Cohilas Sunday night, he said in part:

"The City of Hampton is disgusted by and condemns the actions of those responsible for the distribution of these hateful leaflets throughout our city. They are in no way representative of our city, our citizens, or our values."

Cohilas explained that authorities are using Ring doorbell cameras and other sources to help find leads and find those responsible for distributing the flyers.