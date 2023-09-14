Fulton DA, APD announce initiative to test 4,000+ rape kits

The Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office are announcing a new collaboration to tackle the backlog.

ATLANTA — A federal grant will now help metro Atlanta investigators test more than 4,000 rape kits.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office and the Atlanta Police Department are tackling a section of the backlog with the new $2.5 million grant. The funds will initiate the testing of 4,342 sexual assault kits at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to a news release, the grant will loop in two APD detectives into the DA's sexual assault kit initiative team - which is dedicated to getting through the backlog of kits at Grady Hospital.

Leaders from APD and the DA's office will host a news conference to explain the grant on Thursday afternoon.

This comes a year after a new online system in Georgia was implemented to allow victims and investigators to track the status of sexual assault kits. This was a result of addressing backlogs first reported in 2016. GBI eventually tested the kits after receiving increased funding and staffing - and though the agency made headway in the backlog - 800 kits were entered into the system signaling a need to keep pace with the kits as they come.