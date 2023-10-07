Atlanta City Council passes resolution to urge limitations on the use of rap lyrics in criminal trials

The resolution comes as many Atlanta rap artists face trials where their art is being used as evidence.

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council passed a resolution urging the Georgia General Assembly to revisit and "explicitly limit the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal trials."

This new resolution comes during the YSL RICO case involving rapper Young Thug, where music lyrics are heavily impacting the trial. The resolution is meant to highlight concerns about using art as evidence due to the misuse and misinterpretation of rap lyrics in the criminal justice system.

Now, city council leaders are recognizing the need to separate artistic expression from criminal activity.

With this new resolution, the city council is aiming to promote fairness, prevent racial bias and safeguard artists in the Atlanta community.

“Our resolution is a significant step toward rectifying an issue that has disproportionately affected individuals within marginalized communities," Antonio Lewis, District 12 Councilmember, said. "We must protect the freedom of artistic expression while ensuring that evidence used in criminal trials is relevant, reliable, and does not perpetuate bias."

According to Atlanta City Council, other jurisdictions across the country have been proactive in limiting the use of rap lyrics in criminal trials.

"By urging the Georgia General Assembly to address this matter, we are fostering a more equitable and just criminal justice system for all,” said Councilmember Lewis.

