Restaurants pivot prices, menu in response to inflation worries

ATLANTA — "The restaurant business on the whole is always a rollercoaster," Nate Armstrong with Big Oak Tavern restaurant in Roswell said.

But between the challenges of the last three years and the threats of inflation, restaurants like Armstrong's as well as neighboring Bayou'Q Smokin Bistreaux & Bar and The Vick on Canton have faced one obstacle after another.

"Staffing issues, food cost issues... supply chain issues," Marcus Dickman, owner of Bayou'Q in historic Roswell, explained of the obstacles.

Armstrong and Kadijah Vickers, owner of The Vick, shared similar experiences.

"Inflation is really hard right now," Vickers explained

"I don't think we've been fully staffed since the pandemic," Armstrong added.

As such challenges from the pandemic continue, restaurants are forced to evolve - which can sometimes come at a cost.

"I haven't increased my prices yet but that's coming, because you have to to survive," Dickman explained.

The situation not unique.

According to a recent Voice of the Restaurant Industry survey, 36% of restaurants reported increasing prices in response to inflation, while 31% slimmed down their menu.

But even small adjustments require a balancing act.

"One of our highest cost items is lamb," Armstrong said. "But I can't take it off the menu because it's so popular."

In spite of the hits from rising costs, the trio relayed their passion for the industry and serving the community.

"I feel like we'll get through as long as we have the support of the community and a quality product," Vickers said.

The hope is customers will understand the restaurants' plight as they continue to navigate such uncertainties.