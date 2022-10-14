Car smashes through patio at Buckhead restaurant overnight

The restaurant was closed at the time the incident occurred.

ATLANTA — The patio area at a Buckhead restaurant was smashed up overnight when a car ran through it.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn took photos of the scene showing the Sauce Buckhead patio tossed about as a result of the incident, which occurred while the restaurant was closed.

Part of the patio's awning was collapsed, the photos show. There was also a bumper from the car still on scene.

The pizza restaurant is located on Irby Avenue in Buckhead.

According to a police report, the car that drove through the patio area was a Dodge Challenger.

The report says the restaurant's owner showed police surveillance video of the incident. The video, according to the police report, shows "a male in green hoodie and gray shorts was the driver and could be seen leaving the vehicle's driver seat after the car made impact with the patio."

The Challenger was impounded. When officers arrived on scene, the driver was gone and the case is considered a hit-and-run.

Police obtained additional surveillance videos from the neighboring businesses, and an onlooker also took a video "which showed the driver of the vehicle gathering stuff from the vehicle before fleeing the scene."

The owner "could not provide an estimate of the damage," the report says.