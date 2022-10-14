DeKalb Officer taken to hospital after being struck by cable while directing traffic

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A DeKalb County Police officer was injured Friday while directing traffic in Doraville, the department said.
DKPD said they were "working an incident involving an officer" who was working a part-time shift "when one of the cables struck them."
The department did not immediately have further information about how the officer was struck by a cable, or where the cable came loose from - such as a construction zone, power line or other work site.
They said the officer was being transported to a local hospital. The extent of the officer's injuries was not clear.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.