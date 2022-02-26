Rick Ross buys metro Atlanta police officer lunch

The South Fulton Police Department posted about the rapper and mogul's act of kindness.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton police officer got a free lunch Friday courtesy of the boss.

Not his boss. The boss, Rick Ross.

The City of South Fulton Police Department posted about Ross' act of kindness on its Facebook page.

The department said Capt. R. McCain was at a Subway when who other than Ross showed up, and offered to pay for his lunch

"He said no police officer will every pay for lunch if he is around," the post said. "We need more like him."