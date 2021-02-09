Roadway to be closed for 'hours' after train collides with tractor trailer in Buford

The police say the roadway will be closed for a few hours after the wreck on Shadburn Avenue at Little Mill Road.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours Thursday afternoon after a train collided with a tractor trailer.

According to a Tweet from the Gwinnett County Police, a passing train stuck a commercial truck on Shadburn Avenue at Little Mill Road in Buford.

The police said there are no reported injuries.

Drivers can expect the area to be closed for a few hours, according to officers. Right now, there is no word on when the wreck is expected to clear.

An 11Alive viewer took a picture of the wreck, which shows materials from inside the truck spilled all over the roadway.

Police have not shared further information on what let up to the incident at this time.